Biden, Mexico's López Obrador discuss immigration, summit

Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, added that it was “a very close and affectionate conversation.”

Under the restrictions, the Biden administration is barring Venezuelans who walk or swim across the border. Any Venezuelan who illegally enters Mexico or Panama is also ineligible to come to the U.S. under the offer.

The use of Tittle 42 by the Biden White House comes after the Democratic administration had rejected many of Trump's policies aimed at keeping out migrants. The Biden administration had even brokered a deal to send the Venezuelans to Mexico, which already had agreed to accept migrants expelled under Title 42 if they are from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador.

All the while, Justice Department lawyers continue to appeal a court decision that has kept Title 42 in place. They oppose Republican attorneys general from more than 20 states who have argued that Title 42 is “the only safety valve preventing this Administration’s already disastrous border control policies from descending into an unmitigated catastrophe.”

In August, Venezuelans surpassed Guatemalans and Hondurans to become the second-largest nationality stopped at the U.S. border after Mexicans.

An estimated 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since the economy tanked in 2014, mostly to Latin America and Caribbean countries. But the U.S. economy's relative strength since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused Venezuelan migrants to look north. Also, U.S. policies and strained relations with the Venezuelan government make it extremely difficult to send them home.

Stevenson reported from Mexico City.