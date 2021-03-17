Biden marks St. Patrick's Day, to praise Good Friday accord

Signed in 1998, the Good Friday Agreement helped end sectarian violence that had raged for three decades over the issue of Northern Ireland unifying with Ireland or remaining part of the U.K.

The U.K.'s Jan. 1 exit from the EU has created new tensions over trade and travel at the Irish border. Just Monday, the EU said it was starting legal action against the U.K., arguing that the former member does not respect the conditions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and is violating international law by unilaterally extending a special trade system at the land border that was set up as part of the Brexit divorce deal.

The White House stressed that the U.S. continues to support the Good Friday Agreement and its implementation. It called the agreement “the bedrock of peace, stability, and prosperity for all the people of Northern Ireland.”

Biden and Martin’s meeting also will emphasize their commitment to addressing global challenges and combating the coronavirus, among other issues, the White House said.

“Our two countries are committed to working together to safely restore global travel, work within multilateral fora to prevent and respond to future outbreaks, and ensure a sustainable global economic recovery,” the White House said in a statement.

The fountain on the North Lawn of the White House is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

The fountain on the North Lawn of the White House is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden's security detail waits for his departure as he attends mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, on St. Patrick's Day. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Marine One, second from top right, with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden aboard, lifts off above security personnel at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Sunday, March 14, 2021. The Bidens are returning to Washington after spending the weekend at their home in Delaware. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden calls out to media as he arrives to board Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster