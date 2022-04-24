Biden marks 'Armenian genocide,' aims to stop 'atrocities'

Turkey's government was angered by Biden's declaration on Sunday, just as it was last year.

“Statements that are incompatible with historical facts and international law regarding the events of 1915 are not valid,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkey acknowledges that many died in that era, but it says that the death toll is inflated, that the deaths resulted from civil unrest and that Muslim Turks were also killed.

Separately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Twitter accused some Western leaders of “hypocrisy” for arguing in relation to Russia’s actions in Ukraine that the term “genocide” can only be determined by court decisions.

While Biden has said it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia’s conduct met the international standard of genocide, Biden has not been shy about condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for pursuing genocide.

“It sure seems that way to me,” Biden said earlier this month.

Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.