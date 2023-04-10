Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of reelection bid

“Anything’s possible in America," Biden said in brief remarks welcoming guests to the South Lawn, “if we remember who we are and we do it together.”

The first lady's theme is “EGGucation.” Jill Biden is a teacher and she has incorporated numerous learning opportunities into the event. “Learning doesn't only happen in a classroom, there are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day,” she said, explaining that's why they turned the South Lawn into a “school community.”

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP