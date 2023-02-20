X
Biden in Kyiv to show solidarity as Ukraine war nears 1 year

Credit: AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Biden delivered remarks at met with Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half billion dollars in U.S. assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues.

“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said.

