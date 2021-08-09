Biden imposes sanctions against Belarus' Lukashenko regime

The White House sanctions came as Britain announced new measures meant to target trade with Belarusian state-owned companies, government finance and aviation.

The British sanctions also restrict trade in potash, oil products, interception and monitoring technology and goods used in cigarette manufacturing. British investors are barred from buying securities issued by the Belarusian state or providing insurance and reinsurance to Belarusian state bodies.

Asked about the sanctions during his annual press conference on Monday, Lukashenko replied, “you in Britain can choke on these sanctions.”

Lukashenko was awarded a sixth term leading the Eastern European nation last year in a vote that the opposition and many in the West view as fraudulent.

Widespread belief that the vote was stolen triggered mass protests in Belarus that led to increased repressions by Lukashenko’s regime on protesters, dissidents and independent media. More than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands were beaten and jailed.

Lukashenko has earned the nickname of “Europe’s last dictator” in the West for his relentless repression of dissent since taking the helm in Belarus in 1994.

Last week, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, an Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals at home for criticizing her coaches, fled from the Tokyo Olympics to Poland.

The Biden administration has called on the Lukashenko regime to allow an independent international investigation into the Ryanair flight diversion; release all political prisoners; and begin talks with democratic opposition and civil society figures that results in a free and fair presidential election under observation by Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures while speaking during an annual press conference in Minsk, Belarus, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Belarus' authoritarian leader on Monday charged that the opposition was plotting a coup in the runup to last year's presidential election that triggered a monthslong wave of mass protests. President Alexander Lukashenko held his annual press conference on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the vote that handed him a sixth term in office but was denounced by the opposition and the West as rigged. (Andrei Stasevich/BelTA photo via AP) Credit: Andrei Stasevich Credit: Andrei Stasevich

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, background center, speaks during an annual press conference in Minsk, Belarus, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.Belarus' authoritarian leader on Monday charged that the opposition was plotting a coup in the runup to last year's presidential election that triggered a monthslong wave of mass protests. President Alexander Lukashenko held his annual press conference on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the vote that handed him a sixth term in office but was denounced by the opposition and the West as rigged. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA photo via AP) Credit: Maxim Guchek Credit: Maxim Guchek