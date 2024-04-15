Biden hosts Czech leader at White House to promote Ukraine aid amid holdup in Congress

“As the Czech Republic remembers, Russia won’t stop at Ukraine,” Biden said. He appealed to Congress to pass the supplemental funding so the U.S. could do its part to help Ukraine. “They have to do it now,” Biden said.

Fiala praised the U.S. president for his leadership in support of Ukraine, adding, “We are also doing our best.”

He said, “In 1968 I saw Russian tanks in the streets of my town, and I don’t want to see this again."

Biden called the Czech Republican a “great ally” in NATO, as Fiala said his country's decision to purchase F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. will “make our cooperation and security much stronger."

