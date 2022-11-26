Biden, family hit Nantucket stores for some holiday shopping

As Biden went from store to store, a reporter asked what he thought about a dinner meeting former President Donald Trump recently had at his Florida home with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist.

Both of Trump’s dinner guests have expressed anti-semitic views. Trump has said he did not know anything about Fuentes’ background.

“You don’t want to hear what I think,” Biden replied. Biden has said such views have no place in America.

Biden also shopped in downtown Nantucket on Friday before the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh