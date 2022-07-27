Biden emerges from COVID isolation, tells public: Get shots

"Back to the Oval," Biden tweeted after the White House released the latest daily update from his doctor confirming that he was clear to end the isolation period that is required after someone tests positive for the coronavirus.

Biden’s tweet included a photo of a rapid COVID-19 test with the line showing a negative result.

“Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support,” the president’s tweet said.

Biden, 79, tested positive last week. He continued to work during isolation, holding meetings virtually and addressing groups through recorded messages.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, wrote in Wednesday's update that the president had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19. Biden remains free of fever and had not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours.

Biden's symptoms were almost “completely resolved,” O'Connor reported.

“Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” the doctor wrote.

Biden plans to wear a “well-fitting” face mask for five more days anytime he is around others.

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik