Biden doing 'deep dive' on 'about 4' high court candidates

“What I’ve done is I’ve taken about four people and done the deep dive on them,” Biden said.

“I’m not looking to make an ideological choice here,” he said, adding that he wants someone like Breyer, “with an open mind, who understands how the Constitution, interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution.”

It's unclear if Biden's nominee will be able to win any GOP votes. One possible supporter is South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has voted for several of Biden's lower court nominees. He has pushed U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs, who the White House said was under consideration for the job earlier this month.

Also under consideration are Ketanji Brown Jackson, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.