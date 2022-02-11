Biden doing 'deep dive' on 'about 4' high court candidates

“I’m not looking to make an ideological choice here,” he said, adding that he wants someone like Breyer, “with an open mind, who understands the Constitution, interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution.”

Biden and Senate Democrats have said they want his nominee to have significant Republican support.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, another Democratic member of the Judiciary panel, said after the meeting that he thinks Biden's pick will be a “reset” after partisan Supreme Court battles and the court's shift to the right under former President Donald Trump. Democrats vigorously opposed his three nominees, but they all now sit on the high court.

"This choice is historic not only because it will bring historic diversity of the court, but also the quality of the person whom the president will appoint, I think, will be historic, and will really help unite the country as well as the court," Blumenthal said.

Despite the Democrats' lofty bipartisan goals, it's unclear if Biden's nominee will be able to win any GOP votes. Most Senate Republicans have consistently voted against his lower court nominees.

One Republican who has voted for some of the lower court judges is South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. He has said he is open to supporting Biden's nominee and is pushing a judge from South Carolina — U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs, who the White House said was under consideration for the job earlier this month.

Also under consideration are Ketanji Brown Jackson, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.

Other possible candidates include U.S. District Court Judge Wilhelmina Wright from Minnesota; Melissa Murray, a New York University law professor who is an expert in family law and reproductive rights justice; and Leslie Abrams Gardner, a U.S. district judge for the Middle District of Georgia and the sister of Stacey Abrams, a powerful voting rights activist and nominee for Georgia governor.

Biden told NBC his short list includes nominees who are "incredibly well qualified and documented. They are the honor students that come from the best universities they have experience, some on the bench, some in the practice of law.”

Graham has said Childs is a good candidate partly because she did not go to Harvard or Yale, unlike all the justices currently on the bench.

After the meeting, Blumenthal predicted Biden will nominate someone “of such compelling personal story, of character and intellect that Republicans will have no choice but to support her in some number.”

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Caption Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., center, speaks with reporters after he and Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee met with President Joe Biden to discuss the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the White House in Washington. Standing with Leahy are Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, from left, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., center, speaks with reporters after he and Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee met with President Joe Biden to discuss the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the White House in Washington. Standing with Leahy are Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, from left, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky