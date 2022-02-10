Biden dog Commander to make TV debut during 'Puppy Bowl'

“What's so wonderful about having pets is they bring us unconditional love, joy and comfort every day,” she adds. “All of us are wishing you a very happy Valentine's Day.”

Other footage in the ad shows the two frolicking in a White House hallway.

Last year, Jill Biden filmed a public service announcement focused on mask-wearing in a pandemic to air during Puppy Bowl XVII. She was surrounded in that ad by the family's German shepherds, Champ and Major.

Champ died last year; Major now lives in Delaware after behaving aggressively at the White House.

The Bidens recently welcomed a cat named Willow to the White House.