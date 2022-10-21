Biden: Democrats will do 'just fine' over 'mega-MAGA' GOP

“Republicans criticized my economic record, but look at what I’ve inherited, and what I’ve done and look at what they’re offering," Biden said.

Biden sharply criticized Republican plans to maintain tax cuts on the nation's wealthiest and undo his efforts to bring down prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare. He claimed the GOP's proposals would raise the deficit by $3 trillion, and labeled their policies “mega-MAGA trickle-down.”

“It's the kind of policies that have failed the country before and will fail it again and will mean more wealth to the very wealthy, higher inflation for the middle class,” Biden said. "That's the choice we’re facing. That’s why I think that we’re going to do just fine."

