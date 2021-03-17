Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims

Biden made the remarks in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Wednesday morning. When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should Cuomo resign, Biden said “yes," adding, “I think he'd probably end up being prosecuted, too."

“It takes a lot of courage to come forward so the presumption is it should be taken seriously," Biden said. “And it should be investigated, and that’s what’s underway now.”