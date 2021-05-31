Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery

The president was joined on Monday by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified.

His face tight with emotion, Biden walked up to the wreath, cupping it in his hands in silent reflection and making the sign of the cross. Later, he called on Americans to commemorate their fallen heroes by remembering their fight for the nation's ideals.