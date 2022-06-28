Biden calls migrant deaths 'horrifying and heartbreaking'

“These deaths are on Biden,” tweeted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, within hours of the grisly discovery. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

Many of former President Donald Trump's strict border policies — including Title 42, which prevents many migrants from seeking asylum during the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus — have remained in place under Biden.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, suggested it was rigid, not lax, enforcement that contributed to the tragedy.

“With the border shut as tightly as it is today for migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, people have been pushed into more and more dangerous routes. Truck smuggling is a way up,” he wrote on Twitter.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One — where Biden was flying between summits in Germany and Spain — that the administration was focused on the victims and holding human smugglers accountable.

“The fact of the matter is, the border is closed, which is in part why you see people trying to make this dangerous journey using smuggling networks,” she said. “Our prayers are with those who tragically lost their lives, their loved ones as well as those still fighting for their lives. We’re also grateful for the swift work of federal, state and local first responders.”

