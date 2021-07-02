Biden calls for bipartisan action on pathway to citizenship

But on Friday, Biden emphasized the contributions immigrants have made to the U.S., noting his own family came from Ireland generations ago.

“It’s dreams of immigrants like you that built America and continue to inject new energy, new vitality, new strength,” he said.

Biden said the coronavirus pandemic — where immigrants helped save lives as frontline workers, scientists and researchers — and the recent Mars rover landing, which was driven by a team full of immigrants, proved his point.

On Friday, the president also recognized Sandra Lindsay as an “Outstanding American by Choice,” a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services program that recognizes citizens who have been naturalized. Lindsay is believed to be the first American to be vaccinated against COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial. She works as director of nursing for critical care at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York.

President Joe Biden recognizes Sandra Lindsay as an "Outstanding American by Choice," a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services program that recognizes citizens who have been naturalized in the East Room of the White House, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington.

President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas stand during a rendition of the national anthem during a naturalization ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington.

President Joe Biden gestures during a naturalization ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington.