Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

Jill Biden appeared to try to get her grandson to talk to the firefighters, but Beau would not look up. She was overheard saying she did not know why he was being so quiet.

During a brief conversation with reporters, Biden said he hopes the upcoming Republican-controlled House will continue U.S. aid to Ukraine. He also said his team is involved in negotiations to avoid a freight rail strike in early December that could further disrupt the economy.

After the visit, Biden returned to the Nantucket home where he is taking in the holiday with family, including son Hunter and his wife, Melissa — who are Beau's parents — and daughter Ashley.

They are camping out at a sprawling waterfront compound along Nantucket Harbor owned by David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Biden celebrated Thanksgiving at the home in 2021.

The Bidens have a more than 40-year tradition of spending Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island.

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh