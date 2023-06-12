Biden bringing on ex-labor secretary and DNC chair Tom Perez to help with implementation push

“There’s a seemingly limitless amount of opportunity right now,” Perez added. “The next phase of the world we live in is implementation, implementation, implementation. And that’s what the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs is all about.”

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said in a statement that “there is no one like Tom when it comes to charting the way forward, bringing people along, and getting things done.”

“He has the deep respect and trust of President Biden and Vice President Harris and we can’t wait to have him as a member of the President’s senior team at the White House,” Zients said.

Perez first got to know Biden when working as an aide to the late Sen. Ted Kennedy while the president was the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. They worked closely together when Perez was later labor secretary in the Obama administration, with Perez describing Biden as “my go to guy when I needed help.”

Biden, in a statement, touted Perez's decades of government experience.

"His perspective and relationships as a former county councilman, a top civil rights attorney, and secretary of labor will be invaluable as we implement our Invest in America agenda and continue to make our government work for the people and for communities across the country."

News of Perez’s appointment was first reported by The Washington Post.