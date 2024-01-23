Biden bolsters campaign with two top White House aides as focus turns to the general election

“Mike and Jen were essential members of the senior team that helped President Biden and Vice President Harris earn the most votes in American history in 2020, and we’re thrilled to have their leadership and strategic prowess focused full-time on sending them back to the White House for four more years," said Chavez Rodriguez in a statement.

An aide said the staffing shifts allow the aides, who have been key to managing Biden's political activities and messaging inside the White House, to take on more overtly political roles on the campaign ahead of an expected campaign against Trump. The campaign said Donilon would focus on advertising and strategy, while O’Malley Dillon would work on organizing and the electoral mechanics.

O’Malley Dillon’s move was first reported by The New York Times.

Credit: AP Credit: AP