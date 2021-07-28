Biden backs embattled democracy movement in Belarus

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was forced to leave Belarus after unsuccessfully challenging President Alexander Lukashenko in 2020 elections that the opposition and the West say were rigged, has been touring Washington this month, seeking concrete U.S. backing for her country's opposition.

Biden tweeted that the meeting was an honor. “The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights,” he wrote.