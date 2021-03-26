Biden assails Ga. voting law as 'atrocity,' Kemp lashes back

Democrats say the effort in Georgia and steps in Republican state legislatures elsewhere are intended to suppress the voice of minority voters.

The Republican changes to voting law in Georgia follow record-breaking turnout for Democratic victories in the presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state.

Biden pressed for Congress to take action on two Democratic-sponsored bills intended to expand voting participation.

“This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” Biden said in his statement. “It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act.” Jim Crow laws enforced heavy-handed racial segregation in the South until as late as the mid-20th century.

Defending the law, Kemp said: “There is nothing ‘Jim Crow’ about requiring a photo or state-issued ID to vote by absentee ballot — every Georgia voter must already do so when voting in-person."

The White House on Friday also criticized the arrest of Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was detained as Kemp delivered remarks on the legislation. Kemp was interrupted by a commotion before a livestream of the event cut out. Cannon, who is Black, was arrested by Capitol police during a protest after knocking on the door of the governor’s office as Kemp spoke.

Video captured by a bystander shows Cannon, who is handcuffed with her arms behind her back, being forcibly removed from the Capitol by two officers, one on each arm. She says “where are you taking me?” and “stop” as she is taken from the building.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “I think anyone who saw that video would have been deeply concerned by the actions that were taken by law enforcement to arrest her when she simply, by the video that was provided, seemed to be knocking on the door to see if she could watch a bill being signed into law."

President Joe Biden walks with his son Hunter Biden, left, as Hunter carries his son Beau and holds his wife Melissa Cohen's hand before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, March 26, 2021. The President is spending the weekend at his home in Delaware. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga. The sweeping rewrite of Georgia's election rules that was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday, March 25, 2021, represents the first big set of changes since former President Donald Trump's repeated, baseless claims of fraud following his presidential loss to Joe Biden. Georgia’s new, 98-page law makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File) Credit: Michael Holahan Credit: Michael Holahan

State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after she attempted to knock on the door of the Gov. Brian Kemp office during his remarks after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer