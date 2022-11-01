Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out

Biden's trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans' "very different vision" for America. Also on Biden's schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state's Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings.

The visit to Florida, where Democrats are trailing in both the Senate and the gubernatorial races, may appear counterintuitive just one week before polls close in the midterm elections when so many other races are tighter. Yet Biden allies say it exemplifies the president's efforts to go where he can be helpful — Florida Democrats are hoping Biden can help boost base turnout — but also to drive a message that vulnerable Democrats can amplify nationwide.