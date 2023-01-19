Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over his govt

Sullivan told Netanyahu that Biden's “commitment to the state of Israel is bone deep,” a “commitment that’s rooted in shared history, shared interests and shared values.”

The U.S. has said it will engage with Netanyahu's government based on its policies and not on personalities, including senior Cabinet ministers who have expressed vehement anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab views in the past.

U.S. officials have previously expressed concerns about at least two far-right Israeli politicians, Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Ben-Gvir, a lawmaker known for anti-Arab vitriol and provocative stunts, is the minister of national security, a powerful position that puts him in charge of Israel’s police force. Meanwhile, Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party, which shares anti-Palestinian and anti-gay views, has been granted oversight over the Israeli defense body in charge of Palestinian civil affairs.

The Israeli government is also an unwelcome complication for a Biden national security team seeking to shift attention away from the Middle East and toward rivals like China and Russia. It also comes as Republicans take control of the House of Representatives and are eager to cast Biden as unfriendly to Israel ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Sullivan also met with senior Israeli security officials, including the head of the Mossad. He met the country's ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, on Wednesday.