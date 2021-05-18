Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots

“We’re faced with a mystery,” Dr. Francis Collins, chief of the National Institutes of Health, said in March, as his agency kicked off additional studies to learn more about the condition and study potential treatments.

Researchers are hoping to learn whether it is a condition unique to COVID-19, or just a variation of the syndrome that can occur after other infections. They're examining how many people are affected, and how long it lasts, and whether it's possible that the source isn't COVID-19 at all.

Meanwhile, Slavitt said that the surest way for young Americans to avoid a similar fate is to get vaccinated themselves.

“I know it's easy when you're young to imagine that these things don't affect you, a vaccine may feel unnecessary, you feel healthy, you know people who had COVID and they're doing alright," he said, adding. "But we are still learning about the long term effects of COVID.”