Biden administration launches environmental justice office

Now, Regan said, this new office intertwines environmental justice with the central fabric of the EPA, equating it to other top offices like air, land and water, and cementing its principles in a way that will outlive the Biden administration.

North Carolina in 1978 designated Warren County, a small, Black farming community along the Virginia border, as a disposal site for truckloads of soil laced with highly carcinogenic chemical compounds that later contaminated the water supply.

As the first trucks rolled into town in 1982, hundreds of residents flooded the streets, blocking their path to the landfill. Though they were unable to shut down the operation after six weeks of nonviolent protests and more than 500 arrests, their efforts have been lauded by civil rights leaders as the impetus for a global uprising against environmental racism in minority communities.