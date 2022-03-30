Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info

President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of covid.gov.

A White House fact sheet says the government has worked since the start of the Biden administration to set up more than 90,000 vaccination sites, distribute more than 400 million high-quality masks free of charge, send free test kits directly to people's homes and set up “test to treat” sites where people can be tested for COVID-19 and receive treatment onsite if they receive a positive result.