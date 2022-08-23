Biden administration forecasts $1.03T deficit, down $400B

“The President’s top economic priority continues to be tackling the challenge of inflation, without giving up the historic economic gains we’ve made over the past 18 months,” said Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget in a statement.

“While costs are still too high for too many families, the President’s economic plan is working and we’re on the right track,” she said.

Because the projections of the Mid-Session Review were finalized in June, it does not include the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act and estimated $740 billion climate, healthcare and tax measure.

And while the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office in July said, that fast economic growth and higher tax revenues have caused the federal debt this year to be lower than forecast, the organization warns in its 30-year outlook that debt will soon spiral upward to new highs that could ultimately imperil the U.S. economy.