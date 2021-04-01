Biden admin lauds talks on readmitting US to Iran nuke deal

Meanwhile, the State Department said it had extended a waiver that allows Iraq to continue to buy power from Iran without being subject to U.S. sanctions. penalties. The waiver was renewed for 120 days, an increase in shorter extensions that had become commonplace during the Trump administration.

Price said the extension was granted because of progress Iraq is making in developing its own electricity generation to reduce its reliance on outside sources of power. U.S. and Iraqi officials are resuming a strategic dialogue soon that places energy near the top of priorities and Washington hopes “will ultimately allow Iraq to develop its energy self-sufficiency, and we hope to end its reliance on Iran,” Price said.

“In the interim, renewal of the sanctions waiver is appropriate, until the agreement and development of the Iraqi energy sector can be fully realized and implemented.," he said. Price added that the U.S. believed the four-month extension was long enough for Iraq “to take meaningful action to promote energy self-sufficiency and to reduce its dependence on expensive Iranian energy.”

The Trump administration had only reluctantly approved such extensions because they ran counter to its “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had been granting the waivers but reducing their length to push Iraq to wean itself from Iranian electricity.