Beyond Meat sees Q2 sales jump on restaurant demand

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat reported $149.4 million in revenue for the second quarter, beating Wall Street’s forecast of $141 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The company reported a net loss of $19.7 million, or 31 cents per share. That was a bigger loss than the 23 cents analysts had forecast.

For the third quarter, Beyond Meat said it expects net revenue in the range of $120 million to $140 million as restaurant restocking slows. That is below the $153 million Wall Street had forecast.

Beyond Meat's shares dropped 4% to $117.05 in after-hours trading.