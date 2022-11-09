BreakingNews
1 person dies after multiple crashes shut down I-70 E in Clark County
Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand

Nation & World
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand.

The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat said its net loss nearly doubled to $101.7 million for the quarter. The loss, of $1.60 per share, was also higher than the $1.15 per-share loss analysts had forecast.

Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown said record inflation is hurting the plant-based meat category, causing consumers to shift to lower-priced store brands or cheaper animal meat.

Last month, the company cut 200 jobs, or around 19% of its workforce, in an effort to trim costs. It also lowered its revenue outlook for the year.

