Beyond Meat falls short of Q1 forecasts due to lower prices

Nation & World | 12 minutes ago
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat has posted a first-quarter loss after higher sales were offset by marketing costs and lower prices

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat posted a first-quarter loss Thursday after higher sales were offset by marketing costs and lower prices.

The company based in El Segundo, California, reported that its revenue rose 11.4% to $108.2 million in the January-March period. That fell short of Wall Street's forecast of $112.6 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat reported a net loss of $27.3 million, compared to a profit of $1.8 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company lost 42 cents per share. Analysts had expected a loss of 18 cents a share.

Beyond Meat's shares fell more than 6% in after-market trading Thursday.

The company added hot Italian sausage and value burger packs at several hundred Walmart stores in March. It said its retail sales were up 28% during the quarter. But food service sales were down 26%, reflecting lower restaurant demand during the pandemic.

