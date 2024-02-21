Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to claim top spot on Billboard's country music chart

Both songs are expected to be featured on Beyoncé's upcoming, country-themed album, which is referred to as “act ii," on March 29. It's a follow-up offering to her 2022 album “Renaissance," which is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

Beyoncé announced the full-length new album after a Verizon commercial she starred in aired during the Super Bowl this month.

Beyoncé is also the first woman to claim the top spot on the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts since both began in 1958, according to Billboard. The only other acts who have topped both include Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles.