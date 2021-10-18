Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' has died

She moved to New York in the late 1940s and began acting in film, and later, television. Her career spanned decades, but fans came to know her best for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show.”

In her later years, Lynn participated in reunions with fellow cast members and various Mayberry-themed festivals.

Director and actor Ron Howard, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor's son, Opie, paid tribute to Lynn in a tweet Sunday saying she "brightened every scene she was in & every shooting day she was on set."

Lynn moved from Hollywood to Mount Airy in 2007 following a series of break-ins at her home. She expressed her love for the city to The Associated Press in 2015.

"I think God's blessed me," Lynn said at the time. "He brought me to a sweet town, wonderful people, and just said, 'Now, that's for you Betty.'"

Lynn had been working on an autobiography before her death, which is now expected to be released posthumously, the museum stated.

Lynn is survived by several cousins. A memorial service will take place in Culver City, California. Details are to be released at a later date.