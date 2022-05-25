Beto O'Rourke disrupts news conference on shooting

As the Republican governor was finishing his remarks, O’Rourke approached the stage, pointed to the governor and said, “This is on you.”

“You are doing nothing. You are offering us nothing,” O’Rourke told Abbott, as a police officer held out his arm, as if to stop the candidate from storming the stage. Some on the stage yelled back at O’Rourke, with Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, a Republican, calling him a “sick son of a bitch.”