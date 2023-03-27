BET co-founder, sports exec Sheila Johnson to publish memoir

“After so many years, I’m thrilled to finally tell my story,” Johnson said in a statement issued Monday by her publisher, Simon & Schuster. “I hope that by sharing my own experiences, I can help others going through the kinds of obstacles I faced in my life and career.”

In 1980, Johnson and her former husband started BET, the groundbreaking cable channel sold 20 years later to Viacom. Among numerous other achievements, she has had partial ownership of three sports teams — the NHL's Washington Capitals, the NBA's Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association and the WNBA's Washington Mystics — and is a global ambassador for the humanitarian agency CARE.