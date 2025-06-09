Doechii uses BET Awards win to speak out on immigration raids and protest crackdowns

"There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order," said Doechii, who won a Grammy for best rap album, only the third woman to win in that category.

“Trump is using military forces to stop a protest," she said. "I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?”

Doechii's words drew applause from the audience at the Peacock Theater, where the awards airing live.

“People are being swept up and torn from their families,” she continued. “I feel like it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people. … We all deserve to live in hope and not fear. I hope we stand together.”

The show's host pokes fun at honorees

Kevin Hart kicked off the awards with a flurry of jokes, poking fun at everything from celebrity names to slippery afterparties.

"There won't be any afterparties tonight. Things could get slippery," he quipped, referencing baby oil that's been frequently mentioned in the criminal case against Diddy. Hart set the tone for a night full of humor and on a night honoring the awards show's 25th anniversary.

The comedian also joked about the pronunciation of GloRilla and Snoop Dogg 's real names, drawing laughs from the crowd before turning sincere.

Hart paid tribute to Jamie Foxx and teased gospel star Kirk Franklin, who — along with Snoop and Mariah Carey — was honored with the Ultimate Icon Award for his contributions to entertainment, community work, and advocacy.

“When you get your award tonight, don’t come up here front twerking,” Hart said, as the crowd erupted in laughter. The jab was a nod to Franklin’s viral moment when he playfully twerked on gospel legend Jacky Clark Chisholm during a live performance.

“Don’t come up here poppin’,” Hart added, as cameras caught Franklin bowing his head and chuckling. “Don’t try to blame it on the Lord. The Lord didn’t ask for that. Put it away, Kirk.”

Singer Amerie and rapper Jim Jones were the first performers of the show.

The BET Awards is bringing major star power with Kendrick Lamar who leads the pack with 10 nominations, including album of the year for his critically acclaimed project "GNX." His ubiquitous diss track "Not Like Us," emanating from the Drake feud, received nominations for video of the year and viewer's choice award.

Lamar made waves with his Grammy triumph, winning song and record of the year for "Not Like Us." He followed up with a groundbreaking halftime show, becoming the first solo hip-hop performer to headline the coveted slot. The rap megastar is currently on the Grand National Tour with SZA.

Who else is nominated?

Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla tied for the second-most nominations with six. Metro Boomin pulled in five nods, while SZA and The Weeknd each scored four.

Who are the show’s performers?

Rap icon Lil Wayne, rapper GloRilla and singer Teyana Taylor will hit the BET Awards stage.

The lineup of performers also includes rapper Playboi Carti and singer Leon Thomas.

Will there be any tributes?

The BET Awards will offer tributes to former popular hosts and performances, including the network's once-flagship program "106 & Park. "

"’106 & Park’ was more than just a music countdown show; it was the heartbeat of Black youth culture and one of the highest-rated BET programs for over a decade,” said Scott Mills, BET’s president and CEO. The weekday show launched in 2000 and lasted for more than a decade.

The show thrived with a video countdown, interviews and performances.

The show will reunite past hosts A.J. Calloway, Free, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz and Terrence J. The tribute will feature performers such as Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I. and Mr. 106 & Park.

It is not yet known whether Carey, Snoop, Foxx and Franklin will receive individual tributes during the ceremony.

Are there any other standout nominees?

There’s a competitive list of top-notch actors looking to take home the top award in their category.

For best actor, the category includes: Aaron Pierre, Aldis Hodge, Anthony Mackie, Colman Domingo, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Joey Bada$$, Kevin Hart, Sterling K. Brown and Will Smith.

For best actress, the nominees include: Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Coco Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Simone Biles, Angel Reese and Jalen Hurts are among the sports stars competing for awards.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

