Bestselling author V.E. Schwab agrees to 2-book, 7-figure deal. Her next novel comes out in 2025

Schwab, 36, is known for such series as “Shades of Magic” and “Cassidy Blake" and for her million-selling novel, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” about a French woman blessed with immortality and cursed with being forgotten by all who meet her.

In a statement released Wednesday, Schwab noted that she had written about supervillains, devils and “magic across multiple worlds” and thanked Tor, her longtime publisher, for supporting her. She called her new book “my bones, blood, my heart.”