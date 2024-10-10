Bestselling author Brendan DuBois indicted for possession of child sexual abuse materials

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A bestselling mystery writer who was arrested this summer in New Hampshire for alleged possession of child sexual abuse materials has been formally indicted on six felony counts.

A Rockingham County grand jury returned the indictments against Brendan DuBois, who has been detained since he turned himself in to Exeter police in July, according to court documents. A lawyer for the 65-year-old DuBois did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.