Best Buy reports declines in 1Q profits and sales as gadget spending remains weak

As gadget spending remains tough, Best Buy is rolling out a three-tiered membership program next month, including a lower-price option costing less than $50 per year, tailored to the different needs of shoppers.

Best Buy said that it earned $244 million, or $1.11 per share, for the three-month period ended April 30. That compares with $341 million, or $1.49 per share, in the year-ago period. Analysts were expecting $1.10 per share.

Revenue slipped 11% to $9.47 billion from $10.65 billion in the year-ago period. That was below analysts expectation for $9.53 billion.

Comparable sales — a key metric of a retailer's health — were down 10.1% in the quarter.

Best Buy said it expects earnings per share in the range of $5.70 to $6.50 for the year. Analysts expect $6.17 per share, according to FactSet.

It projects revenue of $43.8 billion to $45.2 billion for the year. Analysts expect $44.5 billion, according to FactSet. It also anticipates comparable sales to fall 3% to 6% for the year.

