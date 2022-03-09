Besieged Ukraine city of Mariupol buries dead in mass grave

Workers quickly make the sign of the cross after pushing the bodies into the common grave. No family members or other mourners are present to say their goodbyes.

The work is carried out efficiently, and unceremoniously, as a result of the ever-present danger. Shells landed in the cemetery itself Tuesday, interrupting the burials and damaging a wall.

The city plans to close this grave Thursday, if the bombardments stop long enough to allow workers to do so.

At the gates of the cemetery, a woman asked if her mother is among those buried in the trench. She said she had left her body three days before outside the morgue, with a paper label stating her name attached. Her mother was buried there, the workers told the woman, who declined to give her name.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war between Russia and Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine