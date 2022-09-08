Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

He moderated a presidential debate in 1988 and covered protests in China's Tiananmen Square in 1989. But his striking on-the scene work in Baghdad, with correspondents Peter Arnett and John Holliman, was instrumental in putting CNN on the map.

At that time, it was the only cable news network and broadcast outlets at ABC, CBS and NBC dominated television news.

“Bernard Shaw exemplified excellence in his life,” Johnson said. “He will be remembered as a fierce advocate of responsible journalism.”

CNN's current chief executive, Chris Licht, paid tribute to Shaw as a CNN original who made appearances on the network as recently as last year to provide commentary.

Shaw left the business at age 61. He told NPR that despite everything he did in journalism, because of all of the things he missed with his family while working, “I don't think it was worth it.”

Combined Shape Caption FILE - CNN anchorman Bernard Shaw appears on set at the network's Atlanta headquarters on Friday, Nov. 10, 2000. Shaw, who was CNN's original chief anchor when the network started in 1980, died of pneumonia in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Tom Johnson, the network's former chief executive, died of pneumonia in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Tom Johnson, the network's former chief executive. Shaw was 82. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser, File) Credit: Erik S. Lesser