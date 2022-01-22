Berlusconi drops bid to be elected as Italy's president

Berlusconi said he planned to continue as head of the center-right Forza Italia party he founded three decades ago and to work to ensure that special presidential “grand electors” will elect someone “able to reap a vast consensus in Parliament.”

He also insisted that Premier Mario Draghi stay in office. The former European Central Bank chief is heading a pandemic-unity government but has indicated he is interested in becoming the successor to President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires on Feb. 3.

Given the several hundred votes that Berlusconi and his right-wing allies could command in Parliament, Berlusconi's insistence that Draghi stay in the premier's office could complicate any quest by the economist credited with helping to save the euro currency to become president.

For weeks, Berlusconi had been sounding out his own conservative allies as well as lawmakers from centrist forces to see if he had sufficient support to be elected.

Parliament’s center-right bloc, including the parties led by anti-migrant leader Matteo Salvini, and far-right nationalist proponent Giorgia Meloni, had been pressing Berlusconi to make a decision about seeking the presidency as chances that he could garner enough votes by the election’s fourth round appeared uncertain.

A two-thirds majority is required in the first three rounds, making it unlikely a winner could emerge early on, given no one political bloc accounts for such a big margin. The fourth round requires a simple majority.

Past presidential elections have gone for days before yielding a victor.

Caption FILE - Former and present Italian Premiers Silvio Berlusconi, left, and Mario Draghi, right, are seen during a press conference at Chigi Palace,in Rome, on Oct. 8, 2008. Italy's lower chamber of parliament on Tuesday set Jan. 24 as the start date to begin voting for a new Italian president, officially kicking off a campaign that is expected to see Premier Mario Draghi and ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi vie for the prestigious job. The victor, who is chosen by around 1,000 "big electors" among lawmakers and regional representatives, will replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose seven-year term ends Feb. 3. The voting is expected to last several rounds over several days. (AP Photo/Sandro Pace) Credit: Sandro Pace

Caption FILE - Italian former Premier and Forza Italia (Go Italy) party leader, Silvio Berlusconi, smiles during the recording of the Italian state television RAI, Porta a Porta (Door To Door) TV talk show in Rome Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Italy is poised to elect a new president, a figure who is supposed to serve as the nation's moral compass and foster unity by being above the political fray. Silvio Berlusconi thinks he fits the bill. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) Credit: Andrew Medichini