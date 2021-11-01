Berlin police chief sorry for Holocaust memorial press-ups

Pictures published by Berlin's B.Z. tabloid showed uniformed policemen leaning on one of the slabs that makes up the Holocaust memorial to practice press-ups. The newspaper said they were stills from a video apparently taken by the officers themselves on a cellphone during a holiday weekend in May when they were deployed to the area because of demonstrations.

The memorial, a field of 2,700 gray concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate that opened in 2005, is open around the clock and isn't surrounded by any barriers. Visitors are supposed to refrain from activities such as running and jumping from one slab to another.