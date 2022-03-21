Berkshire's $11.6B Alleghany deal expands insurance business

Alleghany's core businesses are in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance.

Berkshire will pay $848.02 in cash for each outstanding share of Alleghany Corp., the company said Monday.

“Berkshire Hathaway’s support, resources, and expertise will provide added benefits and opportunities for Alleghany and its operating businesses for many years to come.” Alleghany Chair Jefferson Kirby said.

Alleghany, based in New York City, will operate as an independent subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway after the transaction's closing. It has 25 days to actively solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals under a “go-shop" provision.

The aannouncement comes after Buffett said last month in his annual letter to company investors that he was having difficulty finding worthwhile acquisitions with the valuations on companies soaring.

Yet Berkshire made sizeable investments in Occidental just as the price of oil began to spike, bringing along the shares of oil producers with it. Benchmark U.S. crude had jumped more than 40% this year with its rise accelerated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shares of Occidental have almost doubled in the same period.

The boards of both Allegheny and Berkshire have approved the deal and it's expected to close in the fourth quarter. It still needs approval from Alleghany shareholders.