Berkshire Hathaway buying Alleghany in $11.6B deal

FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019. Buffett's company placed a rare bet on a technology company late last year and it has already paid off in a big way. Berkshire Hathaway revealed in documents filed with regulators on Monday that it bought near 15 million shares in game publisher Activision Blizzard during the last three months of 2021. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Credit: Nati Harnik

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is buying insurance company Alleghany in a deal valued at approximately $11.6 billion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is buying the insurance company Alleghany in a deal valued at approximately $11.6 billion.

“Berkshire will be the perfect permanent home for Alleghany, a company that I have closely observed for 60 years," Buffett said in a prepared statement on Monday. "Throughout 85 years the Kirby family has created a business that has many similarities to Berkshire Hathaway.."

Berkshire will pay $848.02 per Alleghany Corp. share.

Alleghany, based in New York City, will operate as an independent subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway after the transaction's closing. It has 25 days to actively solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals under a “go-shop" provision.

Both companies' boards approved the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It still needs approval from Alleghany shareholders.

