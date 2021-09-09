springfield-news-sun logo
X

Berhalter swaps 5 starters for WCup qualifier vs Honduras

United States head coach Gregg Berhalter walks on the pitch during a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying soccer match between Honduras and the United States in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Caption
United States head coach Gregg Berhalter walks on the pitch during a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying soccer match between Honduras and the United States in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: Moises Castillo

Credit: Moises Castillo

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Forward Ricardo Pepi was given his U.S. national team debut as under-pressure coach Gregg Berhalter changed five starters for Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier at Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Forward Ricardo Pepi was given his U.S. national team debut as under-pressure coach Gregg Berhalter changed five starters for Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier at Honduras.

Defenders George Bello, Mark McKenzie and James Sands also were inserted into the lineup along with forward Josh Sargent.

They joined captain Christian Pulisic and midfielders Tyler Adams and Kellyn Acosta in what appeared to be a 3-5-2 formation.

The U.S. was coming off an opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador and a 1-1 tie against Canada at Nashville, Tennessee.

Pepi, Bello, McKenzie and Sands were making their World Cup qualifying debuts.

Honduras coach Fabian Corio changed eight starters after switching nine in the previous match, a 0-0 tie at El Salvador, keeping only goalkeeper Luis López and forwards Anthony Lozano and Jonathan Toro.

He restored the back four from the opening 1-1 draw at Canada: Andy Najar, Maynor Figueroa, Marcelo Pereira and Diego Rodríguez.

Also new were midfielders Kervin Arriaga, Carlos Pineda and Deybi Flores, and forward Bryan Moya.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

An aerial view of the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying soccer match between Honduras and the United States in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Caption
An aerial view of the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying soccer match between Honduras and the United States in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: Moises Castillo

Credit: Moises Castillo

United States's players take part in a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying soccer match between Honduras and United States in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Caption
United States's players take part in a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying soccer match between Honduras and United States in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: Moises Castillo

Credit: Moises Castillo

In Other News
1
Japan to extend virus emergency until end of month
2
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle
3
The Latest: Taliban decrees end to unapproved demonstrations
4
The Latest: Djokovic evens quarterfinal at 1 set apiece
5
The Latest: Australia state to begin easing out of lockdown
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top