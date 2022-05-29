Beres HR in 10th lifts UCLA to wild 25-22 win over Beavers

UCLA scored nine runs on four hits, three walks, a hit batter and an error in the ninth inning. Curialle, Beres and Kenny Oyama each drove in a pair of runs.

Beres drove in seven runs, Oyama had five hits and five RBIs and Curialle, Gourson and Karros all had four hits. Gourson scored five times. UCLA finished with 25 hits and 12 walks. Three batters were hit by a pitch and the Bruins left 17 runners on base. Until the 10th, UCLA's only extra base hits were three doubles.

Garret Forrester drove in six runs for the Beavers with a pair of homers among his three hits, Gavin Logan had five hits and five RBIs. Oregon State had 28 hits, nine of them doubles, received six walks and left 14 on base. Boyd scored four runs.

___

