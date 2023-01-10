Bennett, Bowers lead champion Bulldogs' demolition of TCU

In the first half, Bennett became the first player in Georgia’s lengthy history to rack up 4,000 total yards of offense over his career with plenty of help from Bowers. He also broke Aaron Murray’s single-season yards passing record for the Bulldogs in the first half, an appropriate punctuation to a season in which the Bulldogs broke open offenses early with passing before running their way to victories.

Bennett is older than five starting quarterbacks of current NFL playoff teams, but he finished 29-3 as a starter at Georgia. Bennett joined Matt Leinart and A.J. McCarron as the only quarterbacks to lead their teams to back-to-back national championships in the 21st century when Georgia became just the fourth team to repeat since 1980.

“He’s meant a lot to me personally because of what he’s gone through and what he’s put up with from the outside noise,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on ESPN after the game. “But to this university, for a kid that was told that he wasn’t good enough, to come back and win two national championships, and he’s really phenomenal. He did some things tonight that are just electric, and he’s one of a kind.”

Bowers' decision to move from Northern California to Athens and his subsequent growth into a football juggernaut inspiring comparisons to Travis Kelce is a prime illustration of what Georgia has become in the past few seasons — a national powerhouse that can snare players from every corner of the map and turn them all into stars.

Bowers, a 6-foot-4 multi-sport athlete with freakish speed for his size, has been a spectacular success since arriving at Georgia in 2021. He has led the Bulldogs in receiving for two straight years, playing multiple roles and causing innumerable headaches for opposing defenses with his strength, speed and versatility.

Until late in the third quarter of the title game, Bowers had more yards receiving than TCU's offense had total yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis