Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss 'several weeks' with calf strain, coach Taylor says

14 minutes ago
Bengals coach Zac Taylor says quarterback Joe Burrow could miss “several weeks” with a right calf strain

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could miss "several weeks" with a right calf strain, coach Zac Taylor said Friday.

The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after a scramble play near the end of Thursday's practice. He rode off the field in a medical cart.

Burrow did not practice Friday, with backup QBs Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian taking the snaps.

Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

The team's top draft pick in 2020 had talked Wednesday about how good he felt at the opening of camp after his first three NFL training camps were disrupted and how he hoped to play in some preseason games.

Preseason practice was truncated in Burrow’s rookie year in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2001, he was still rehabbing after knee surgery the previous December. On the first day of camp last year, he was stricken with appendicitis.

